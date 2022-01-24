Girls Basketball: Linton-HMB continuing to grow on offense; Class B rankings released

Linton-HMB’s girls basketball team is having a dominant season, an 11-2 record for the Lions has them ranked in the top ten in the state.

The Lions aren’t the biggest team you’ll see on the court, but they may be the fastest. That speed is giving them an advantage on the offensive side where they’re winning games by an average margin of 25 points. However, they believe there’s still room for improvement when it comes to creating shots.

“It does pretty good with our quick players cutting through and trying to get open layups and stuff,” senior Teegan Scherr said. “We’re just swinging the ball pretty fast and interchanging just trying to throw the defense off guard by being faster than them.”

“Our biggest improvement is going to come from our feel on the offensive end,” head coach Beau Diegel said. “When can we take a good shot? When can we get a shot up that we need at the end of a shot clock, and how we can move the ball.”

The Lions are set for a top ten matchup against Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier on Tuesday.

Class B Girls Polls:

1. Kindred

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan

T3. Central Cass

T3. Rugby

5. Grafton

6. Garrison

7. E-K-M

8. Thompson

9. Linton-HMB

10. Bowman County

Class B Boys Polls:

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan

2. Kindred

3. Enderlin

4. Ellendale

5. Central Cass

6. Thompson

7. Powers Lake

8. Flasher

9. North Border

10. Bowman County