The District Six girls basketball tournament wrapped up on Monday night with Linton-HMB taking home the title for the second consecutive season. The Lions defeated Kidder County in what was a rematch from the 2021 title game.

District 6 tournament scores:

Linton-HMB (48), Kidder County (43)

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (66), Strasburg-Zeeland (26)

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (54), South Border (47)