Mandan’s girls basketball team is playing its best ball of the year right now winning four of their last five games.

The Braves are allowing just 59 points per game in that stretch. It’s something the Braves pride themselves on, knowing if they can keep teams in the 50 point range they can beat pretty much anyone. The Braves’ changes defensively have them in a close race for the four seed in the WDA.

“Everything was just like one step too slow, and that we had some communication issues with who needed to be where and our rotations were a little bit off, so it was really good for us to be able to fix those rotations,” senior Piper Harris said.

“A lot of us are willing to step up and take charges, and that helps a lot with momentum swings,” senior Faith Eberle said. “We’re good at help side, so help side has been pretty key.”

Mandan is on the road against St. Mary’s on Tuesday.