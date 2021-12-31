Girls Basketball: Mandan’s post-play helping turn things around

Mandan’s girls’ basketball team is sitting right in the middle of the WDA standings after losing three games to start the season.

The Braves have since turned things around averaging 72 points in their next two games. Head Coach Shaun Henderson credits some of the success to having a taller team this season, and the Braves’ ability to get the ball in the paint.

“We know that we’re a better shooting team when it comes from out of the post, so it’s also good for us to be able to get it in the post, and if it comes back out then we’re better with our shooting and it just all around helps us be better,” senior Piper Harris said.

“It’s just continuing to grow. Getting better at receiving passes in the post, getting the ball to the post a little bit better, learning to pass to the post,” Head Coach Shaun Henderson said. “It’s just the little things that we’ve got to sure up, and all of the stuff that we’re doing wrong right now, the mistakes that we’re having, are all fixable so that’s a good thing to see.”

The Braves are back on the court on January 4 to host Minot.