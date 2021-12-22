Girls Basketball: Minot High’s 8th-graders help lead team to top of WDA

The Minot girls basketball team is sitting atop the WDA with an undefeated season. And while most teams lean on their seniors, it’s a youth movement that has the Magi in first.

“We have a great team right now. My confidence is good. I’m very happy with our team and what we’ve put into the work,” said Maggie Fricke, eighth-grader.

Fricke is no stranger to the varsity stage.

She finished up the 2020 season averaging 11 points per game and making 80 percent of her free throws as a seventh-grader.

She knew to make it back to the team, she’d have to put it in the work in the off-season.

“Worked on my shot a lot trying to get the shot down. Some dribble. Did some finishing,” Fricke said.

But Fricke isn’t the only one making the shots this season.

Eighth-grader Alliyah Carlson Bell is navigating her first year on the court.

She’s averaging 17 points per game and has 30 rebounds on the season.

“I got stronger because I was very weak. So, I just got stronger because I knew I couldn’t get those rebounds,” Carlson Bell said.

Head Coach Jason Schwarz says these girls don’t have to prove that they deserve to be competing at this level because they’ve already done it.

“They’re just coming in and doing the things that they can do. They’re in there doing it on both ends of the floor. There are so many things that they can do. They help us handle the ball, run the offense, scoring, obviously, and then the defensive end is where we’ve really turned things up,” said Schwarz.

Sophomore Avery Lunde says having them on the team makes her job a little easier on the court.

“Being an eighth-grader and still taking those tough, difficult shots towards the end of games, or in tight games. Like, Lee Lee at Legacy was taking like the shots we wanted her to take and all I’ve got to do is just go rebound for her, give it to her again and have her shoot it. Having them have that confidence is a good key to our team,” Lunde said.

“We’re off to a really good start. We feel comfortable. We’re playing confident and hopefully, that continues,” said Schwarz.