The WDA basketball tournaments tip-off for both boys and girls and teams are looking to punch a ticket to the state tournament.

The Minot Majettes finished seventh in last year’s tournament, but are looking to turn things around this year.

The Majettes’ defense has come a long way since the start of the season and has been the difference-maker in close games.

They say getting into the tournament atmosphere is going to help them get their heads in the game.

Minot’s last state appearance was in 2016. And when it comes to a title, the last and only one came in 1978.

“Our focus going into the tournament is for us to play our best basketball. It’s not going to depend on what opponent that we play. We just have to be focused on ourselves and doing all the little things that we need to do to play our best,” said Jason Schwarz, head coach.