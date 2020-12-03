Girl’s Basketball: New head coach with familiar faces for the Skyhawks

Shiloh Christian’s girl’s basketball team is coming off its second straight region championship, but this year the team will look a little different.

Starting with new head coach Dan Seifert. He is inheriting a team that returns multiple starters, something that he says helps his transition into a new position. He’ll be relying on those veteran players to navigate an unusual first season.

“It’s good because I can rely on somebody,” Seifert said. “I know I can rely on these girls. The best part is I’ve actually been teaching these girls, I’ve had them in P.E. for three years, so I know their background and I know how they operate. So there’s not really that big of a change or transition coming in, because they kind of know me and I know them.”

The Skyhawks open their season on December 15 against Kidder County.

