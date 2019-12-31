Girls Basketball: New Salem-Almont looking for ways to improve

The New Salem-Almont Girls Basketball Team look to develop their skills at the turn of the new year.

The Holsteins sit at two and four on the season, with those two wins coming at their own invite. New Salem-Almont features four seniors and a bunch of sophomores, a class that head Coach Jerome Slag hopes to develop over the next few years, but the Holsteins have big goals in mind for this season.

“We’re hoping to get back into the regionals,” says head coach Jerome Slag. “We’ve had a drought the last couple years and our main goal is to be playing on the championship night for a trophy, whether it’s first second third or fourth. Our goal is to get there and everything else after that is good.”