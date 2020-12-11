Girl’s Basketball: Oase ready to lead the way for Hettinger-Scranton

Local Sports

Hettinger-Scranton’s girls basketball team is coming off a state tournament appearance, and with a big presence in the post they could be a favorite to return.

The Night Hawks are led by senior Samantha Oase. The recent Black Hills State signee says she is looking forward to stepping up as more of a leader this season, and that starts with guiding her fellow post players that are getting ready to see their first varsity minutes.

“It definitely makes me play a lot better too knowing that they are looking up to me and knowing that I have to just keep playing my hardest and have the team play their hardest too,” senior Samantha Oase said. “It’s just very relieving having someone look up to me like that, and make the team better.”

The Night Hawks open their season on Monday.

