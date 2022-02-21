The Regional Tournaments got underway on Monday, with many teams braving the extreme weather to start their journey to the state tournament.
Region 5 Scores:
Garrison (58), New Salem-Almont (48)
Shiloh Christian (72), Washburn (37)
Grant County (56) Wilton-Wing (40)
Central McLean (74), Flasher (40)
Region 6 scores:
Our Redeemer’s 48, Rugby 59
Westhope/Newburg 40, Bishop Ryan 54
TGU 41, MLS 64
DLB 46, Bottineau 41
Region 7 Scores:
Glen Ullin-Hebron (64), Dickinson Trinity (38)
Beulah (57), Heart River (48)
Bowman County (72), Hettinger-Scranton (57)
Mott-Regent (71), Beach (56)
Region 8 scores:
Tioga 50, New Town 53
Trenton 32, Divide County 46
Mandaree 29, Kenmare 51
Stanley 58, Parshall 37