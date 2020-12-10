Girl’s Basketball: Rugby’s depth a strength towards a title run

The Rugby Panthers Girls Basketball is coming off a 5th place finish at state last season.

Head Coach Jen Brossart says the whole team returns with players that developed depth at the state tournament, a skill that could propel them back there. But Brossart wants an 11-man rotation

“With some of our subs coming off the bench, a lot of these girls could play on any other team and start in our region so if they get the chance, they got to take full advantage of it,” says Brossart. “You can’t wait to see if someone else is going to score, they just got to take advantage and take the moment when it comes.”

“I think that experience is really going to help us this year,” says senior Sarah Blessum. “Especially for those younger girls because they got some playing time last year and I think its really going to help us this year.”