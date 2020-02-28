Girls Basketball: Shiloh Christian and Hettinger-Scranton are back to back regional champions

There was a chance for history on Regional Championship Thursday, as both title games in region five and seven came down to the wire.

In Mandan, Flasher was looking for their first state tournament appearance in school history, however it was Shiloh Christian that came back in the second half to pull off the 51-50 win.

Over in Dickinson, Beach hoped to avenge their early season loss to Hettinger-Scranton, however it was the Nighthawks who took down the Buccaneers again, 64-51. This is their first back-to-back trip to the state tournament in school history.

