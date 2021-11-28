Girls Basketball: Shiloh Christian poised for a return to the top in 2021-2022

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shiloh Christian’s girls basketball team is two years removed from its last state tournament appearance, but the Skyhawks are confident in 2021.

The team is going into year two under head coach Dan Seifert, and he says this year will be a different style of basketball. Seifert and his players agree that everyone is more confident going into the new season.

“It’s a deal where the kids are going to feel more comfortable in the system,” Seifert explianed. “Year one is always your developmental year, and this year we’ve kind of got a better knowledge of what’s going to happen with the season – our offense, our defense – so we really look to run with that and have a successful season with that.”

The Skyhawks open the season against Kidder County on November 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories