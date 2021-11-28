Girls Basketball: Shiloh Christian poised for a return to the top in 2021-2022

Shiloh Christian’s girls basketball team is two years removed from its last state tournament appearance, but the Skyhawks are confident in 2021.

The team is going into year two under head coach Dan Seifert, and he says this year will be a different style of basketball. Seifert and his players agree that everyone is more confident going into the new season.

“It’s a deal where the kids are going to feel more comfortable in the system,” Seifert explianed. “Year one is always your developmental year, and this year we’ve kind of got a better knowledge of what’s going to happen with the season – our offense, our defense – so we really look to run with that and have a successful season with that.”

The Skyhawks open the season against Kidder County on November 30.