Girls Basketball: Shiloh’s new defensive approach leading the way in undefeated season

Shiloh Christian’s program is rolling right now the Skyhawks are 6-0 on the year and currently ranked eighth in the state.

A big reason for the success has been a change on the defensive side. Head coach Dan Seifert attributes the change to a change in personnel. A faster team is giving the Skyhawks the chance to press more and be more aggressive, which has led to them giving up just over 35 points per game.

“We’ve just been working on defensive drills and just being quick and pressuring the ball full court,” senior Grace Kelly said. “Getting in each others faces and being really intense in practice, because that’ll lead over into games.”

“We want to speed the tempo up on teams, we want to be in better shape than them and wear them down for that fourth quarter,” Seifert explained.

The Skyhawks return home on December 28 against Four Winds.