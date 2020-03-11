Girls Basketball: St. Mary’s looks to use momentum of offensive success towards state

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking at St. Mary’s, a team that upset Bismarck on Saturday, one of the big takeaways is how well the offense is playing.

The players and coaches know that these practices before the tournament are huge in holding on to momentum.

“When we win, we play together,” says senior Elizabeth Peyerl. “And play for each other and just pass the ball, run around on offense and just get stuff going, so I think that’s the main goal.”

“You can tell, especially the last 2-3 weeks at practice,” says head coach BJ Etzold. “I feel like a lot of our younger girls, when we get into our competitive shooting drills, they’re just locked in. They want to win those shooting drills so bad.”

This is St. Mary’s second state appearance in the last 21 years.

