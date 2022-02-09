Out in District 16, the Stanley Blue Jays have had their eyes on the district tournament for a few weeks.

As the fourth seed, the girls head in with a 7-12 record.

Head coach Heath Hetzel is in his second year as head coach.

He says limiting turnovers is going to be key during the tournament.

“I’ve talked since the beginning of the season that we need to make our teammates look good. When we’re passing, whatever we’re doing on the floor. Make our teammates look good and share the ball. We’ve done that really well this year,” Hetzel said.

“We also get those extra passes at the end, and that just gets us an easier shot, and then the shot goes in a lot more. So, I think that’s one of our really good strengths that we have,” said Kati Wilhelmi, senior.

“I think we’re going to need to work on our defense a little. Like, we slack in that area a little bit and like sag off a little maybe when we need to play a little more like tight on them,” said Ava Schuster, junior.