Girl’s basketball: Velva’s competition in practice leading to success on the court

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Velva’s girl’s Basketball team finished second at regionals last season, and they’re using that as motivation going into a new year.

The Aggies only lost one player from last season’s team, and Head Coach Chris Braaten says they gained valuable experience from being so close to state last season. He also says the tough competition from last season is pushing his girls to increase their intensity in practice.

“I think just the level of play in practice,” head coach Chris Braaten said. “You know, everyone’s hungry for those minutes on the main floor. Just day in and day out going against each other.”

“The intensity has picked up because I think all of us have been so close every single year and each of us want it so bad,” said Senior Guard Reagan Hildre. “We just come together as a team and really push for that moment that we can and it would really just top off the year if we could make it to state this year.”

The Aggies return to the court next week against Carrington.

