Girls Basketball: Washburn looking to return to championship form from years past

Washburn is playing without any seniors this season, giving first year head coach Amanda Obering a chance to hit the reset button on the Cardinal program.

At 2-7 this season, the Washburn Cardinals know that this season is about development.

“We’re just trying to figure out what everybody’s strengths and weaknesses are at this point,” said Obering. “And how it fits into the team. It’s that team dynamic. Everybody brings a strength to the table, it’s about identifying that.”

Despite their early losses, the players are seeing who they can rely on offensively, and the best way to attack each night.

“We’ve learned that we’re quick and that we’re a smaller team, which is okay,” said sophomore Brynn Hyttinen. “We don’t have tall posts, but as long as we’re quick and strong with the ball, and go fast, we’ll be good.”

In between the games, Obering uses these practices to focus on the basics.

“We’ve taken it back to simple fundamentals,” junior Jenna Retterath said. “And just relearning what the game actually means and how to play it, versus just being in a sport.”

She hopes to resurrect a program that was regularly making the state championship game in the 90s.

“We’re trying to teach the girls just how to play the game without a set offense,” said Obering. “I want them to develop just how to move without the ball and that we’re just really at that beginning development stage.”

While they do not expect an immediate turnaround, with everyone returning next year, don’t be surprised if Washburn makes some noise in the future.

Washburn’s next game will be on Tuesday when they host Center-Stanton.