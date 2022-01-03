Girls Basketball: Watford City hopes to return to WDA tournament during a rebuilding season

The Watford City girls basketball team is looking to get back in the win column after the Christmas break.

The Wolves finished as runners-up in the WDA tournament last year, but after losing a lot of seniors they knew this year would be all about reloading on talent.

Head coach Thomas Dwyer said after their first six games they are still working to find the right mix of girls for their lineup.

“It was kind of a lot of learning for everyone me included on what position everyone would fill, what would be our best offensives and so we are kind of taking it day by day approach and just figuring out what we need to do,” Dwyer said.

The Wolves host Turtle Mountain after the first of the year on January 7.