Girls Bball: Wilton-Wing’s success comes from outstanding play by Hailey Quam

There’s an emerging star for the Wilton-Wing Miners.

It’s hard to believe, but in just her freshman year, Hailey Quam is making an impact at the Class B level, and like all the greats it started in the off-season.

“Last season, I didn’t think I was going to be a post this season,” said Quam. “So, I’ve definitely worked on my posting skills and just getting big on the inside.”

Making an impact in the paint has been Quam’s evolution, averaging an impressive 21 points and 14 rebounds per game.

“The game is played inside out. We have a post-game with Quam,” head coach Lisa Jenkins said. “But Quam gets a lot of her points and put-backs because she just works so dang hard. As a freshman, she still has a ways to go with post moves and offensive moves and just the speed of the game. We don’t realize that she’s just 14-15 years old.”

The composure at a young age is something to marvel, but Quam also understands that leadership comes when she’s an impact player.

“I’ve thought about it a little bit, but I’ve mostly thought about our team,” Quam said. “And how good our team has been playing this year, and how good we’ve been working together as a team.”

Wilton-Wing sits right in the middle of the District 10 standings, and how Quam does this next month will dictate how far the Miners can go this season.

“The sky is the limit with her,” said Jenkins. “She’s a team kid, extremely coachable, she’s well-liked. We’re blessed to have her, and she does make everybody better around her.”

Quam and the Miners are back in action Tuesday when they host Center-Stanton.