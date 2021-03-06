Girl’s Class B State Tournament: Wilton-Wing finishes fourth, Kenmare takes sixth, Glenburn and Hettinger-Scranton finish seventh and eighth

The Class B girls basketball state tournament officially wrapped up on Saturday with Grafton taking home its first state title since 2012.

Of our local teams, Wilton-Wing took home fourth place after a close loss to Carrington 41-38. Miners’ head coach Lisa Jenkins was named the Class B Coach of the Year.

Earlier in the day, Kenmare’s season came to an end with a 53-40 loss to Langdon-Edmore-Munich. The Honkers finished sixth place in the state.

Hettinger-Scranton represented region seven at state for the third consecutive year, while Glenburn made its first state appearance in program history. The Panthers took down the Nighthawks 59-55 for the teams to finish seventh and eighth in the state, respectively.