Girls Golf: Bowman eyes another run at state

Bowman’s girls golf team has finished in the top ten at state the last two years. With a young roster this season they believe another top ten is attainable.

Elise Fischer is the only senior for the Bulldogs. She helped lead the team to a region championship and a runner-up finish last season in the state tournament.

The senior has been to state four times in the last six years. She says taking advantage of this off time is key for the teams success.

“Hopefully everyone is just working out hard at home,” Fischer said. “If we get to resume practice then we’ll just have to even push harder there to make up for lost time. And just trust in each other, and get the team unity, the team bonding going.”

Fischer says she hopes to repeat as region champions this season.

