Girls Hockey: Bismarck Blizzard start to prepare for second half of season

The Bismarck Blizzard welcomed the holiday break as they prepare for the stretch run of this season.

After four straight wins, the Blizzard is looking like the team that won six straight titles.

That’s all thanks to the depth that have in their offense. 11 different players have scored the 24 goals that Bismarck has put in the back of the net.

And there’s a sense this team’s playing looser without the pressure of defending a state title.

“You got to kind of bring that same mentality and that same level of competition every single day,” says head coach Tim Meyer. “And then just remember that it’s just a game. I think that last year we had that monkey on our back for so long, and maybe to shed that provides a little more relief. The kids can just come out here and have fun and not put so much pressure on themselves.”