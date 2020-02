There were only a few games on the WDA slate, but they didn’t disappoint in the drama they provided.

Bismarck couldn’t seem to figure out Grand Forks, until two shorthanded goals in the 2nd period vaulted them to a 3-1 win, which pushes their winning streak to 14 straight.

Up in Minot, the Majettes hosted West Fargo United, where they sealed a thrilling 3-2 win in overtime.