Girl’s Hockey: Blizzard player returns from injury for a chance to play for a state title

For some, it’s about having another chance at glory, especially when you miss out on playing for your team’s sixth straight state title.

Head Coach Tim Meyer is especially excited to see senior forward Noelle Martin play this season. After suffering a season ending knee injury, Martin wears a brace and is learning to trust her knee again.

“It’s one of those things that it would be really easy to be down and kind of disappointed and depressed about it,” says head coach Tim Meyer. “But she was outstanding. I know how hard she worked all offseason and I was really impressed by how quickly she was able to get back on the ice.”

“Right away, it was really hard just to come back, mentally and physically both,” says senior Noelle Martin. “But the girls have just made it so much easier for me, and the coaches have supported me the whole time. So right now, I’m almost to 100 percent so it’s feeling really good.”

