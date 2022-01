Minot’s girls’ hockey team is hitting a hot streak right now, winners of three straight, and just five points behind their Saturday afternoon opponent in the state standings. The Majettes looked to close the gap between them and West Fargo United on Saturday.

West Fargo United jumped ahead 1-0 in the first, but the Majettes found a way to fight back. However, a strong third period led the United to a 4-2 win.