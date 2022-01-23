Girls Hockey: Mandan developing its game on the offensive end of the ice

Mandan’s girls hockey team got back on track this weekend with a 6-2 win over Aberdeen in a non-counter.

The Braves are sitting tied for fifth in the state right now. Something they’ve developed a lot more over the course of this season has been their offense, scoring an average of more than four goals per game. Head coach Ben Hertz says the success is a product of taking the right shots at the right time.

“On the offensive side of things I think it’s just another showing of their maturity and getting used to the game, getting used to the speed, knowing when to pass and shoot, reading teammates. That’s a big deal,” Hertz said.

The Braves are back on the ice against Devils Lake on Friday.