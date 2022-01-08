Girls Hockey: Mandan falls to top ranked Fargo Davies at home

Mandan’s girls hockey team entered Saturday with a 5-3 record and one of their toughest tests of the season waiting to face them at home. The Braves hosted an 8-1 Fargo Davies team who sits at the top of the North Dakota standings.

Both teams struggled to get any momentum offensively in the first period with relatively few shots on goal, and the first period ending tied at 0. The Eagles capitalized in the second period scoring two unanswered goals.

The third period belonged to Fargo Davies as they found the net four more times to win 6-0.

Girls Scores:

Mandan (0), Fargo Davies (6)

Williston (0), Fargo North-South (7)

Dickinson (2), Jamestown (7)

Grand Forks (2), Bismarck (5)