Girls HS Basketball: Bismarck in ‘scramble mode’ after unfortunate events

In girls’ high school basketball, Bismarck has hit the reset button after some very unfortunate events.

The Demons currently have two players recovering from ACL injuries, which includes senior Cadee Ryckman, who was probably going to lead the offense.

The Demons also will not have their center from last year, Olivia Dickerson, who chose not to play.

So Coach Bill Shetler is doing more teaching this year.

“It was a completely new game plan from day one from what we have been trying to build the last few years,” Shelter said. “We’re in kind of scramble mode right now, but again the girl’s great attitudes and great effort. It’s fun right now.”

Bismarck opens the season tomorrow against Fargo North at 3 p.m. at Legacy.