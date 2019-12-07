Girls HS Basketball: Dickinson leaning on defensive physicality

In girls’ high school basketball, the Dickinson Midgets are leaning on physical defense this season.

The team uses a fullcourt press and feel they have the girl’s that can capitalize on the turnovers created from the pressure.

Head Coach James Hayden says he wants to frustrate teams as much as possible offensively, which he believes gives them the best chance to win.

“We’ve got some length mixed with some shorter guards that can really get in your grill and have some motor,” says head coach James Hayden. “So I really look forward to seeing us in the full court and the half court get after teams.”

Dickinson opens its season at home against the defending state champions Century on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. CST.

