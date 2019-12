In the first round of the New Salem-Almont High Schoool Girl’s Invitational Basketball Tournament, Kidder County and Glen Ullin-Hebron picked up wins.

In the first matchup of the day, Kidder County defeated the host school, New Salem-Almont, 70-22.

The next matchup could not be decided in four quarters. Glen Ullin-Hebron and Center-Stanton needed overtime to determine a winner. Glen Ullin-Hebron edged by 45-41.

Day two of the tournament will be Tuesday, Dec. 10.