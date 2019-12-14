Girls HS Basketball: Legacy one of the favorites in the West

In girls’ high school basketball, the Legacy Sabers are one of the teams to beat in the West this season.

Legacy started its season with a convincing 71-44 win over Fargo South. Coming into the year, the Sabers had to replace three starters off last year’s team that finished third in the state. The only returning starters are senior Alexis Dressler and junior Arianna Berryhill.

Berryhill knows what Coach Jim Petrik is looking for early in the season.

“Coach Petrik always stresses defense so that’s kind of one of the first things we jumped into,” junior guard Arianna Berryhill said. “We know that our offense will come with time, but he really wants us to focus on defense and to make sure we are talking and communicating well.”

Legacy defeated Watford City, 77-38, in its second game of the year.