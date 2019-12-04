Girls HS Basketball: Shiloh Christian young, but expectations have not changed

The Shiloh Christian girls’ basketball team will be young this season, but the expectations have not changed.

If you remember, Shiloh Christian was the team that represented Region 5 in the state tournament last year.

Shiloh Christian will only have three seniors on the roster; the rest are underclassmen, including a 5-foot-9 eighth-grader, Dedra Wood.

Despite the youth, Shiloh Christian returns several players with significant varsity experience, so they are not worried.

“Just really group together,” sophomore Grace Kelly said. “We haven’t all played together because we are really young. I think we just need to click in practice and that will lead to games and we will play good in games.”

The girls will begin their season on Thursday at Killdeer.