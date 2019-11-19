Girls HS Basketball: Surrey ready for season

Class B Girls Basketball practices started today and we spoke to the Surrey Mustangs about their upcoming season.

“We have a junior core that’s played a lot of basketball and they are really good working with the freshman kids,” said Head Coach Ron Aberle.

“They pick up and they’re role models and leaders right off the bat and help the freshman kids along.”

Last season, the Mustangs finished 11-18 but this season the players have a new mindset to help improve their record.

“We need to focus on moving the ball around and working really hard and moving fast,” said Guard Katie Aberle.

“We just need to play as a team and work together, and we just need to keep getting faster and stronger and moving the ball and listening to the coach and everything,” said Guard Zoe Mueller.

The Mustang’s goal is to win a state title but Coach Aberle believes his team has to work on ball handling to beat the press from opposing teams.

“We will definitely improve on handling the pressure of full-court presses and we have a lot of good ball handlers,” said Coach Aberle.

Aberle and Mueller are excited to get this season started.

“I’m feeling really good about this season, we have a lot of returning players from last year. We are pretty young but we have a lot of talent coming,” said Katie Aberle.

“I’m feeling pretty good, we have a lot of young talent and our season seems pretty promising with all the girls we have out,” said Mueller.

Surrey tips off their season Dec. 3 against Garrison at 7:30 p.m.