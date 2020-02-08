Girls HS Basketball: Wilton-Wing more than standout Hailey Quam

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Wilton-Wing Miner girls sit atop the District 10 standings, but the team success is not just from standout freshman Hailey Quam.

The Miners put a big emphasis on turning defense into offense. That philosophy has led them to a 12-5 record as of Feb. 3, but the teams knows they still have more to work on.

“Offensively, sometimes we don’t have the patience to get into things,” says freshman Hailey Quam. “But other than that, we still do pretty good on the offensive end. But our defense definitely sets the tone for how our offense is played.”

“The energy is very high,” says junior Kiara Johnson. “We come here to practice, we work hard, we keep each other up. We try to give tips to help each other out since we’re very young.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CTE Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "CTE Month"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

ND Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Special Olympics"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Animal Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Abuse"

SNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP"

Night to Shine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Night to Shine"

Emmons Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co"

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

American Heart Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge