Girls HS Basketball: Wilton-Wing more than standout Hailey Quam

The Wilton-Wing Miner girls sit atop the District 10 standings, but the team success is not just from standout freshman Hailey Quam.

The Miners put a big emphasis on turning defense into offense. That philosophy has led them to a 12-5 record as of Feb. 3, but the teams knows they still have more to work on.

“Offensively, sometimes we don’t have the patience to get into things,” says freshman Hailey Quam. “But other than that, we still do pretty good on the offensive end. But our defense definitely sets the tone for how our offense is played.”

“The energy is very high,” says junior Kiara Johnson. “We come here to practice, we work hard, we keep each other up. We try to give tips to help each other out since we’re very young.”