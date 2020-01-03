Girls HS BBall: Beulah looks to use height advantage in Region 7

The Beulah Miners girls basketball team has used an effective mix of size and shooting to lift them to a 5-2 start to their season, which means they could surpass last year’s win total pretty soon.

Beulah is just two wins away from matching last year’s total and there’s already an expectation that this team can outperform their 10th place finish in the regional tournament last season.

“You know, we have some girls that can hit the three,” said head coach Rick Miller. “Girls that can put the basketball in the lane and make things happen. And we have two or three really good back-to-the-basket post players.”

What the Miners lack in experience, they make up for in skill. Especially with the ability to hit a shot from anywhere on the court.

“We really put a lot of effort in our shooting this last summer and I can see the results,” Miller said. “The girls have been shooting the basketball really well.”

Not to mention size that can create matchup nightmares for teams in region 7.

“I think it’s because we’re stronger,” said senior Tia Horning. “Because we lift in the weight room. There’s a girls’ weight class in our school so it encourages us to get stronger.”

The girls say lifting weights give them more energy in their legs, which allowing them to hit more shots in a game.

“All of our shooting has been a lot better,” senior Olivia Martens said. “And just all the little things, like passing too, we’ve definitely improved on.”

Overall, this team might be one of the most improved in Class B. It’s just a matter of if they can show it off when the regional tournament starts in February.

“We’re young so we know there’s going to be some bumps in the road,” said Miller. “We just got to stay positive and confident over that and just keep working hard and play our best basketball when it comes down to the end there.”

Beulah goes on to the road to take on Heart River this Friday.

