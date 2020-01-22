Girls HS Bball: Bismarck High celebrates return of Cadee Ryckman

In girls high school basketball, the landscape of the WDA may have just shifted towards Bismarck High, as the Demons welcome back all-WDA performer Cadee Ryckman.

Just six months after tearing her left ACL in July of 2019, Cadee Ryckman is back on the court for Bismarck.

“I was really excited to play on Friday and I got to play on Saturday too,” Ryckman said.

The senior returned Jan. 17 against Dickinson. Cadee played 12 minutes scoring five points.

“My sister made these shirts and they had like Cadee and zero on them,” Ryckman said. “I was so embarrassed about it. It was exciting. Everyone was happy for me.”

She followed her season debut by scoring seven points in a win against Turtle Mountain and 13 in a loss to Legacy last night.

“She’s worked her butt off to get back,” head coach Bill Shelter said. “She had been practicing for about two weeks. We were trying to find the right time and right place to get her back in. She looked really good. I was really tempted to play her against Minot.”

Her teammates say having Cadee back provides a jolt of energy.

“I was really happy for her to be back,” junior Jilee Golus said. “It was pretty cool to see that her sister made t-shirts for her to celebrate her being back.”

But Cadee says, it was her teammates that picked her up when she needed them the most.

“Not playing with my teammates and playing with my girls,” Ryckman said. “It’s my senior year and I have been playing for the Demons for three years. I guess it was just kind of sad. I was down a lot.”

The next time Cadee and Bismarck play will be Saturday when they face Century at 2:45 p.m. at the Civic Center.