1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Senate Impeachment Trial WATCH: KX News at 5

Girls HS Bball: Bismarck High celebrates return of Cadee Ryckman

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In girls high school basketball, the landscape of the WDA may have just shifted towards Bismarck High, as the Demons welcome back all-WDA performer Cadee Ryckman.

Just six months after tearing her left ACL in July of 2019, Cadee Ryckman is back on the court for Bismarck.

“I was really excited to play on Friday and I got to play on Saturday too,” Ryckman said.

The senior returned Jan. 17 against Dickinson. Cadee played 12 minutes scoring five points.

“My sister made these shirts and they had like Cadee and zero on them,” Ryckman said. “I was so embarrassed about it. It was exciting. Everyone was happy for me.”

She followed her season debut by scoring seven points in a win against Turtle Mountain and 13 in a loss to Legacy last night.

“She’s worked her butt off to get back,” head coach Bill Shelter said. “She had been practicing for about two weeks. We were trying to find the right time and right place to get her back in. She looked really good. I was really tempted to play her against Minot.”

Her teammates say having Cadee back provides a jolt of energy.

“I was really happy for her to be back,” junior Jilee Golus said. “It was pretty cool to see that her sister made t-shirts for her to celebrate her being back.”

But Cadee says, it was her teammates that picked her up when she needed them the most.

“Not playing with my teammates and playing with my girls,” Ryckman said. “It’s my senior year and I have been playing for the Demons for three years. I guess it was just kind of sad. I was down a lot.”

The next time Cadee and Bismarck play will be Saturday when they face Century at 2:45 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co"

Democratic Early Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Early Voting"

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge