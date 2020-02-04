Girls HS Bball: Bismarck High presses its way to 3rd place in standings

The Bismarck High girls basketball team is in a three-way tie for the third place in the standings.

Bismarck is tied with Mandan and St. Mary’s, each team with an 8-5 record in the WDA.

Bismarck High presses most of the game and the strategy has paid off as they have the third-best defense in the conference. However, head coach Bill Shetler does worry about the toll the frantic pace can take on the team over a long season.

“It takes a lot of work,” Shetler said. “It’s taxing on the girls. Practices are fun, but they are super competitive. They are super high energy and fast-paced. That’s the way we are playing so we have to practice that way.”

Bismarck’s next game is Tuesday as they travel to Jamestown.