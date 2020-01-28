Girls HS Bball: Bismarck’s Jilee Golus a breakout star

Midway through the season, it is safe to say that Bismarck High’s Jilee Golus is one of the breakout stars this year.

In her first full varsity season, junior guard Golus continues to make a name for herself.

“I really know that I haven’t been shooting well,” Golus said, “but I’ve been adding defense consistently and everything to my team. As long as we keep winning, I think [the season] is going good.”

The stats tell a different story. Through 11 WDA games, Golus is in the top 10 in scoring at 14.5 points per game, which also leads her team.

“Yeah,” Golus said, “I saw that. My grandma was telling me about that. I thought that was pretty cool, but I just wanted to keep working at it because I know if I didn’t keep working at it, it wouldn’t stay like that for long.”

Golus started the WDA campaign with a bang. She scored 25 points in a loss to Jamestown.

“I’ve know Jilee could really score since she was an eighth-grader,” head coach Bill Shetler said. “She came up and played with us and practiced with us as a freshman. Then she played a little bit last year. So, I knew she could put the ball in the hole.”

Golus — as well as her coaches — are not surprised. She has always been aggressive on the offensive end.

“Whenever I use to play traveling and everything,” Golus said, “I was really a good shooter. I was really good offensively, scoring and everything. So, it didn’t really surprise me a lot.”

Right now, Golus is shooting 34 percent from the field, which is a number she wishes to improve.

“I’ve been going with my family a lot,” Golus said. “Like Hannah Golus, I’ve been going with her to the gym a lot as she is continuing her season right now. We just like to go and get extra work in.”

Bismarck hosts Minot on Tuesday at 6 p.m.