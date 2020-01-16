Girls HS Bball: Century, Legacy in battle of unbeatens

Thursday is arguably the most anticipated match of the girls’ high school basketball season: Century and Legacy.

Both teams come in with perfect 9-0 overall records. These two are evenly matched. Offensively, Legacy comes in ranked No. 1 points per game at 67, Century is No. 2 at 65.

Defensively, Legacy is ranked No. 1 allowing 43.1 points per game, while Century is No. 2 at 43.8.

“We feel we are right there with them,” Petrik said, “especially this year. Looking across the board, we are evenly matched in terms of talent on both sides. We are looking forward to defending our home court and hopefully coming out with a win.”

“We kind of anticipated we struggle a bit early just with the new dynamics of the team like you are going to have every year. Just the starts of games, that’s going to be big for us tomorrow night to come out and get a good start.”

We’ll have highlights at 10 p.m.

