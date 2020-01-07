Girls HS Bball: Century off to another perfect start

The Century Patriots girls basketball is off to another fantastic start.

Century is 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the WDA. From a high view, Century appears to be coasting. The team has battled slow starts in a couple of their wins against Watford City and Mandan.

However, in both games, they picked up their play in the second half. Especially against Mandan, where they outscored the Braves, 37-14, in the second half.

“Right now,” senior guard-forward Ella Fridley said, “we are really strong on the defensive end, but offensively we are struggling a little bit. So when we move the ball and play for each other we are a lot better.

[The coaches] tell us to play Century basketball because when we are in the first half and we are not sharing the ball, we are not playing Century basketball. They just tell us to come out and play our game in the second half.”

Tomorrow Century looks to remain unbeaten against Bismarck High.

The game will be at 3 p.m. at the Civic Center.

