Girls HS Bball: Century’s Kinnebrew shooting 50 percent from the field

The Century girls basketball team is getting a good year out of junior Ashton Kinnebrew.

The guard-forward combo is shooting the ball well from the field this year. With 12 games in the books, Kinnebrew is shooting 50 percent from the field. Her shooting stats are 50-100 on the season, which leads the team in field goal percentage. She also is in the top 20 for the WDA in scoring per game at 11.6.

“In the state tournament she played huge minutes for us,” Metz said. “We knew that we were going to have to rely on her a lot this year, She’s really stepped up and given us a big boost scoring as well as defensively.”

Century is playing Dickinson Tuesday. We’ll have highlights tonight at 10.