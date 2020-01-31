Girls HS Bball: Defensive switch carrying Linton-HMB

The Linton-HMB Lions are one of the contenders for a state title in Class B, but with a new head coach, it was a change in gameplan that has vaulted them to the top.

When Beau Diegel took over the team this year, he knew he had a lot of great players to work with, but one big change for the Lady Lions is their switch to a man-to-man defense.

“Just the new stuff that they’ve learned, we had a lot of put-in this year,” said Diegel. “And they’ve been really adaptive to the new stuff they’re doing. And sometimes, me as a coach, I take some old stuff that they like to do and utilize that.”

These players haven’t played much man-to-man in their high school career, but the results speak for themselves as they have a 12-3 overall.

“Instead of having your own spot, there’s no girl there,” junior Precious Vetter said. “You’re always in help sometimes all over. But in this, you have a girl and you’re on her. It’s aggressive and that’s how I like to play basketball.”

Diegel said this team is aggressive on the defensive side, a challenge they have met. Another challenge for the Lady Lions is getting past District 6 rival: Kidder County.

“It just shows how much you have to work to really achieve, how great of a goal it is to make it to state,” said sophomore Jaycee Richter. “I mean, it’s just that harder if you do make it. I feel like it’s just that much more satisfying.”

But beyond the gameplan, these players bring great energy to each and every practice.

“They love each other and that’s probably the best characteristic you can have as a team. They’re best friends with each other. So, practice is competitive. They like to compete and they like to get after it so I’m proud to coach a team like that.”

The Lions are in action Thursday night on the road taking on Medina Pingree-Buchanan.