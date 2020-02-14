Girls HS Bball: Dickinson Trinity preps for regional tournament

In Class B girls basketball, the Dickinson Trinity girls look to make last-second adjustments before the regional tournament.

The Titans sit in fifth place in a very competitive Region 7. Trinity has been hot and cold this season with three separate winning and losing streaks.

However, what has impressed first-year head coach Trevor Ernst is how much his team has been able to make in-game adjustments.

“Some of the last few games we’ve played, we’ve had teams throw multiple stuff at us,” said Ernst. “Different defenses and presses, and they’ve been able to pick it up as we go, which is something they didn’t do at the end of the year. It’s definitely shown a lot of growth and hopefully, they can do that.”

Dickinson Trinity is on the road Thursday night as they face Hazen High.

