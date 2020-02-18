Girls HS Bball: District 7, 9 crown champions

In girls’ high school basketball, District 7 and 9 held their title and region qualifiers games on Feb. 17.

In District 9, No. 2 Flasher upset No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 70-55, for the title. Grant County also advanced to the Region 5 tournament with an 83-44 win. Standing Rock also hung on to qualify with a 44-39 victory over New Salem-Almont.

In District 7 title game, Kidder County edged out a 47-46 win over Medina-Pingree-Buchanan. Strasburg-Zeeland and Linton-HMB also advance to the Region 3 tournament in Jamestown.