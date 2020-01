In girls’ high school basketball, Flasher and New Salem-Almont picked up District 9 wins in separate matchups on Jan. 27.

In Solen, the Sioux were able to defend their home court with a 75-54 win over New Salem-Almont.

In Elgin, Grant County hosted Flasher. Thanks to the hot hand of Camryn Alt, Flasher pulled out the road victory, 65-59.