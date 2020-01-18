Girls HS Bball: Legacy always ‘saw our potential’

In girls’ high school basketball, yesterday the Legacy Sabers pulled off the biggest upset in the state so far.

Legacy defended their home court with a 58-47 win over Century. The win for Legacy snapped Century’s 42-game winning streak. The Sabers record now sits at 10-0 in the WDA and 11-0 overall.

This year, the team has really received a spark from Jaiden Baker, who came over from Mandan. This season, she is second on the team with 12 points a game and she leads the team in with 6.5 rebounds per game and three steals per game.

“We saw our potential but now that we are actually in practice we see it happening and it just makes it a lot better,” Baker said. “It just seems better than I expected it to be.”

Legacy’s next game is Tuesday at Bismarck High.