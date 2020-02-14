Girls HS Bball: Legacy ready for showdown with Century

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Century High School as No. 2 Century host No. 3 Legacy in girls basketball.

In the first matchup, which was at Legacy, the Sabers won easily, 58-47. Since then Legacy kept the momentum rolling until they were upended by Minot on Monday.

KX Sports was at Legacy’s practice yesterday and head coach Jim Petrik focused on defense. He said wants to see hard defense for 36 minutes.

“Century is going to want their revenge,” Petrick said. “It’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be a packed house, which is great for tournament time to get that atmosphere. Two good student sections going back and forth as well. It’s fun to be apart of that. Century is playing very well right now, where we at the same time have been sputtering.”

“We know that [Century] has been getting better and they have been playing hard since we beat them previously,” senior Mac Boone said. “So they are going to come out hard and we just have to work hard.”

Legacy looks for the season sweep against Century on Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Boys Hockey 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey 2.13.20"

College Basketball 2.13.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.13.20"

Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's basketball"

Girls HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Bball"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Boys HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey"

Hazen Bison Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Bison Bball"

School Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Lunch Debt"

Spring Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Flooding"

Flood Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Training"

Emmons County Crime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons County Crime"

Gordan Kahl Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordan Kahl Anniversary"

Girls Who Code

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Who Code"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Flower Shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shop"

Surrey Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Schools"

Wanted Man Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Man Shot"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge