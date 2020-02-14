Girls HS Bball: Legacy ready for showdown with Century

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Century High School as No. 2 Century host No. 3 Legacy in girls basketball.

In the first matchup, which was at Legacy, the Sabers won easily, 58-47. Since then Legacy kept the momentum rolling until they were upended by Minot on Monday.

KX Sports was at Legacy’s practice yesterday and head coach Jim Petrik focused on defense. He said wants to see hard defense for 36 minutes.

“Century is going to want their revenge,” Petrick said. “It’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be a packed house, which is great for tournament time to get that atmosphere. Two good student sections going back and forth as well. It’s fun to be apart of that. Century is playing very well right now, where we at the same time have been sputtering.”

“We know that [Century] has been getting better and they have been playing hard since we beat them previously,” senior Mac Boone said. “So they are going to come out hard and we just have to work hard.”

Legacy looks for the season sweep against Century on Friday at 6 p.m.