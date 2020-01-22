Girls HS Bball: Linton-HBM, Kidder County meet in top 10 match up

Linton-HMB and Kidder County is a huge matchup this Friday in Class B.

Linton-HMB and Kidder County are set to play for the first time this season. As of today, they both have only one loss on their record.

Linton-HBM hopes to slow down Madelyn Schmidt, who’s having another great season for Kidder County.

For head Linton-HMB coach Beau Diegel, it’s about his team being ready for the moment.

“From our perspective, we just have to be able to, not only play as hard as we can and execute but just act like we’re comfortable and we’ve been there before,” said Diegel. “And that’s kind of what our goal is going into the game, and play as hard as we can.”

The game will be played at Kidder County and will tipoff at 7:30 p.m.