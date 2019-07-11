Girls HS Bball: Obering takes reigns at Washburn

Washburn has hired a new girls’ basketball coach.

Amanda Obering takes the reigns. This is her first head coaching experience.

Last year, Washburn went 14-18 overall. Their season ended against Grant County in the first round of the Region 5 tournament.

Obering said she purposely did not watch any of Washburn’s game last year because she wanted everyone to have a fresh start.

“I’m not worried about win-loss records at all,” Obering said. “Moving forward, I just want to see improvement. I want to see the girls believe in themselves and I think everything will naturally fall into place.”

Obering is a native of McIntosh, S.D. Obering said that she has been a part of summer basketball programs for the past six years and basketball has been a part of her life for the past 30 years. She wants her teams to be known for their defense.

“What basketball revolves around is the defensive aspect,” Obering said. “I think that gets overlooked a lot in the sport of basketball, especially nowadays. I want to bring that back. Just being defensively sound and let everything be a result of what happens on defense.”

Coach Amanda Obering will be aided by assistants Emily Retterath and Jarod Obering.